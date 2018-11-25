By Trend

Bank Melli Iran has denied reports about telephone and internet cut off by the Deutsche Telekom in its Hamburg branch, due to failure in subscription payment.

The Bank said it has already paid for its telephone and internet subscription fees in advance, IRNA reported.

Handelsblatt newspaper reported that Deutsche Telekom has cut off telephone and Internet access for the German branch of Bank Melli Iran. According to the report, the company pointed out that as a result of the recent US sanctions against Iran, Bank Melli could no longer afford to pay.

The newspaper quoted bank CEO Helmut Gottlieb saying "We are now almost paralyzed.”

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz