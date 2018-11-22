By Narmina Mammadova

Azerbaijani sweets are presented at the international exhibition.

International exhibitions "UZAGROEXPO - 2018 Agriculture" and "UZPRODEXPO - 2018 Food Industry" began its work in Tashkent on November 21, the project manager of the UZAGROEXPO exhibition, Gulshan Chalova, told Trend.

The exhibitions, which will last till November 23, are organized by International Expo Group.

In 2018, 170 companies from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Hungary, Germany, Denmark, Israel, India, Iran, Spain, Kazakhstan, South Korea, Latvia, Netherlands, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, France, Czech Republic and Uzbekistan will take part in the combined exposition of the UZAGROEXPO and UZPRODEXPO exhibitions.

"Azerbaijan is represented by the confectionery company Can-Pa at the Food Industry Exhibition - UZPRODEXPO, Chalova said.

The agricultural exhibition "UZAGROEXPO" is the largest industry event of the autumn season in Uzbekistan.

The exhibition "UZPRODEXPO" also demonstrates a wide range of equipment and solutions for all sectors of the food and processing industry annually.

Can-Pa LLC has been operating since March 18, 2003. The confectionery company is engaged in both production activities and retail. The company is a distributor of Turkish companies Elit, Taha, Ece, Ekmekchioglu Hicret, etc. and many others.

Earlier, another Azerbaijani confectionery factory Ulduz announced plans to expand its exports in the near future.

Presently, the company's products are present in Georgian, Turkmen and Russian markets.

The confectionery company also said it is working with Ukraine, Malaysia, Israel and Saudi Arabia. Its products are also represented in Iraq. Iran and Belarus might become next export destinations.

