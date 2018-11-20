By Leman Mammadova

Agriculture is important for providing ecological balance, raising the level of socio-economic development in rural areas and protecting rural lifestyle, although its primary function is to produce foodstuffs and raw materials.

The World Bank (WB) has an exceptional role on the projects implemented in agricultural reforms in Azerbaijan.

At the presentation of a report on Risk Appraisal in Agriculture Sector of Azerbaijan held on November 20, Senior Agricultural World Bank Specialist Sandra Brock spoke about five solutions for the development of agriculture in Azerbaijan proposed by the WB.

The solutions offered by the bank envisage using the accurate agricultural technologies suitable for local risk management strategies and climate, facilitating the access of small farms to the markets, diversification of export markets, increasing food security and enhancing education in this area.

She added that lack of risk management in the agricultural sector can lead to serious problems, such as large financial losses as the risks in this field are different from risks in other sectors of the economy.

Brock noted that limited access to innovative technologies and financial sources, insufficient education in this area, lack of timely and necessary consultations as the main reasons for low productivity in Azerbaijan.

She said that 20 tons of tomatoes are grown per hectare in Azerbaijan, while in Turkey this figure reaches 60 tons. In addition, seven tons of apples are grown in Azerbaijan per hectare. This figure in Turkey is 15 tons, and in Poland - over 20 tons.

“Usually risks in the agricultural sector come as a shock-recovery-shock formula, and this remains the main problem for the development of this sector in many countries,” Brock said

Speaking at the presentation, head of WB Baku Office Navid Nagvi said that the bank will help Azerbaijan to increase productivity in agriculture.

At present 37- 40 percent of the county's of general workforce are involved agriculture, he noted. In comparative figures one farmer in Azerbaijan produces three times less than the same employee Turkey and 6 times less than the same employee in Poland.

In this connection Nagvi underlined the necessity of increasing productivity in this sphere.

Share of agriculture on the country's total GDP is about 6-7 percent, he added.

Azerbaijan pays great attention to the development of agriculture. As a result of the measures taken, The production of agricultural products over the past 15 years has increased by 1.7 times, and by 4.3 percent in the first nine months of the current year. The share of agricultural products in non-oil exports of Azerbaijan accounts for more than 47 percent.

By 2017, WB’s total commitment to Azerbaijan was $ 3.4 billion. The cost of nine projects completed in agricultural sector was $380.4 million.

Agricultural Development and Crediting Project, Agricultural Competitiveness Improvement Project and other projects in Azerbaijan carried out by WB aimed to increase productivity and competitiveness of the country’s agriculture sector.



