The price of one ounce of gold decreased by 54.3065 manats or 2.64 percent last week in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2020.3684 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
August 6
|
2066.0100
|
August 13
|
2054.6795
|
August 7
|
2058.0285
|
August 14
|
2031.9165
|
August 8
|
2062.8480
|
August 15
|
2019.2005
|
August 9
|
2064.0805
|
August 16
|
1995.6725
|
August 10
|
2059.0655
|
August 17
|
2000.373
|
Average weekly
|
2062.0065
|
Average weekly
|
2020.3684
Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 1.0258 manats or 3.95 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 25.31152 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
August 6
|
26.2594
|
August 13
|
25.942
|
August 7
|
26.1010
|
August 14
|
25.5873
|
August 8
|
26.2166
|
August 15
|
25.4363
|
August 9
|
26.2854
|
August 16
|
24.6758
|
August 10
|
26.1884
|
August 17
|
24.9162
|
Average weekly
|
26.21016
|
Average weekly
|
25.31152
Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 65.637 manats or 4.72 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1346.7774 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
August 6
|
1415.8535
|
August 13
|
1391.331
|
August 7
|
1405.7130
|
August 14
|
1360.1105
|
August 8
|
1412.3260
|
August 15
|
1343.578
|
August 9
|
1418.1655
|
August 16
|
1313.1735
|
August 10
|
1414.5615
|
August 17
|
1325.694
|
Average weekly
|
1413.3239
|
Average weekly
|
1346.7774
Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 17.136 manats or 1.12 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 1509.6034 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
August 6
|
1557.7950
|
August 13
|
1535.8905
|
August 7
|
1547.0595
|
August 14
|
1515.635
|
August 8
|
1551.5730
|
August 15
|
1519.987
|
August 9
|
1543.1155
|
August 16
|
1457.75
|
August 10
|
1538.5850
|
August 17
|
1518.7545
|
Average weekly
|
1547.6256
|
Average weekly
|
1509.6034
