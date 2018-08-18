Trend:

The price of one ounce of gold decreased by 54.3065 manats or 2.64 percent last week in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2020.3684 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold August 6 2066.0100 August 13 2054.6795 August 7 2058.0285 August 14 2031.9165 August 8 2062.8480 August 15 2019.2005 August 9 2064.0805 August 16 1995.6725 August 10 2059.0655 August 17 2000.373 Average weekly 2062.0065 Average weekly 2020.3684

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 1.0258 manats or 3.95 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 25.31152 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver August 6 26.2594 August 13 25.942 August 7 26.1010 August 14 25.5873 August 8 26.2166 August 15 25.4363 August 9 26.2854 August 16 24.6758 August 10 26.1884 August 17 24.9162 Average weekly 26.21016 Average weekly 25.31152

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 65.637 manats or 4.72 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1346.7774 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum August 6 1415.8535 August 13 1391.331 August 7 1405.7130 August 14 1360.1105 August 8 1412.3260 August 15 1343.578 August 9 1418.1655 August 16 1313.1735 August 10 1414.5615 August 17 1325.694 Average weekly 1413.3239 Average weekly 1346.7774

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 17.136 manats or 1.12 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 1509.6034 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium August 6 1557.7950 August 13 1535.8905 August 7 1547.0595 August 14 1515.635 August 8 1551.5730 August 15 1519.987 August 9 1543.1155 August 16 1457.75 August 10 1538.5850 August 17 1518.7545 Average weekly 1547.6256 Average weekly 1509.6034

