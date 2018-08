By Trend

The State Customs Committee (SCC) of Azerbaijan and the Agency for Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises of the country have signed a memorandum on mutual cooperation on Aug. 8.

The document was signed by Chairman of State Customs Committee Safar Mehdiyev and the Chairman of the Board of the Agency Orkhan Mammadov.

