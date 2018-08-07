By Trend

The Azerbaijani-Swiss business forum will be held in Switzerland’s Canton of Ticino in September.

An agreement about holding the business forum was reached during a meeting of Azerbaijani ambassador to Switzerland Khanim Ibrahimova with Head of the International Cooperation Department of the Chamber of Commerce of Ticino Kiara Crivelli and Mayor of Lugano Marco Borradori.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the Azerbaijan-Switzerland relations, a favorable investment sphere and economic reforms being carried out in Azerbaijan.

The possibilities of organizing events related to Azerbaijan’s economy were also discussed.

During the conversation, the mutual visits between the representatives of Azerbaijan and Canton of Ticino were also discussed.

Presently, 71 companies with Swiss capital operate in Azerbaijan. Moreover, Azerbaijan invested $1.2 billion in Switzerland. In 2017, trade turnover between the countries amounted to $240 million, which is 40 percent more than in 2016.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz