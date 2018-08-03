By Trend

The work to implement the order of Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev "On measures to prepare design estimates, overhaul and construction of the Baku suburban railway line," signed March 2018, is being carried out at an accelerated pace, the press service of the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC said in a report Aug. 2.

Currently, the work is being carried out in several directions.

Capital Repair LLC is renovating the power supply system on the Baku-Sumgait-Baku ring railroad.

At the moment railway contact network is being reconstructed on the Guzdek-Sumgait section, and 69 piles, 6 reinforced concrete piles, 6 anchor piles, 41 cantilever piles, 3 cavity ties have been installed, Abbas Gemberov, head of Capital Repair LLC, told Trend.

The construction is still underway.

