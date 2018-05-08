By Trend

Economic cooperation between the European Union and Azerbaijan should not be limited to the energy sector, said Co-Chairman of the EU-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Cooperation Committee Sayyad Karim at the 15th session of the Committee in Baku.

He noted that Azerbaijan has great potential to become a major transport hub between Europe and Asia.

"Big projects between the EU and Azerbaijan are not limited to energy projects. Azerbaijan is very interesting to Europe as a partner in the field of transport and logistics. Azerbaijan has great potential to become a major transport hub between Europe and Asia, and the implementation of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars project has turned this potential into reality," Karim said.

On Oct. 30, 2017, the Baku international sea trade port hosted a solemn ceremony to mark the opening of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway.

The BTK railway was built on the basis of the Azerbaijani-Georgian-Turkish interstate agreement. At the initial stage, its volume of cargo transportation will be 6.5 million tons of cargo and up to one million passengers will be transported by the railway.

