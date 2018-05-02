Trend:

Today, 80 percent of candidates admitted to the Bar Association of Azerbaijan, are the lawyers under the age of 40, Chairman of the Bar Association Anar Bagirov told reporters May 2.

He said currently young lawyers show great interest in the advocacy, which pleases.

"Admission of documents for the membership in the Bar Association started on April 16. The next examination for admission to the Bar Association is scheduled for autumn. Persons admitted to the Bar Association were given new certificates, which are made according to international standards, that is, along with the Azerbaijani language, the document also contains information in English," Bagirov said.

According to the Chairman of the Bar Association, proposals for amendments and additions to the law "About lawyers and the legal profession" have been prepared.

"When admitting new members to the Bar Association, it is proposed to reduce the length of service from three years to one year. This will attract young lawyers. Otherwise today those who graduated from University, go to work in other spheres. We want to attract more young lawyers to the advocacy. Therefore, reducing the length of service would be appropriate," Bagirov said.

