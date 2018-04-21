By Trend

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, at the end of the week the average rate was set at 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate April 9 1.7 April 16 1.7 April 10 1.7 April 17 1.7 April 11 - April 18 1.7 April 12 1.7 April 19 1.7 April 13 1.7 April 20 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA decreased by 0.0017 manats or 0.08 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 2.1016 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate April 9 2.087 April 16 2.0964 April 10 2.0938 April 17 2.1051 April 11 - April 18 2.1041 April 12 2.1009 April 19 2.1043 April 13 2.0958 April 20 2.0981 Average weekly 2.094375 Average weekly 2.1016

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA decreased by 0.001 manats (3.72 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.02762 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate April 9 0.0292 April 16 0.0269 April 10 0.0281 April 17 0.0277 April 11 - April 18 0.0276 April 12 0.0272 April 19 0.028 April 13 0.0275 April 20 0.0279 Average weekly 0.028 Average weekly 0.02762

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA decreased by 0.0055 manats (1.33 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.4176 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate April 9 0.4209 April 16 0.4147 April 10 0.4177 April 17 0.415 April 11 - April 18 0.4152 April 12 0.4109 April 19 0.4229 April 13 0.4131 April 20 0.4202 Average weekly 0.41565 Average weekly 0.4176

---

