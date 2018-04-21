By Trend
The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.
Accordingly, at the end of the week the average rate was set at 1.7 AZN/USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
April 9
|
1.7
|
April 16
|
1.7
|
April 10
|
1.7
|
April 17
|
1.7
|
April 11
|
-
|
April 18
|
1.7
|
April 12
|
1.7
|
April 19
|
1.7
|
April 13
|
1.7
|
April 20
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA decreased by 0.0017 manats or 0.08 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 2.1016 manats.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
April 9
|
2.087
|
April 16
|
2.0964
|
April 10
|
2.0938
|
April 17
|
2.1051
|
April 11
|
-
|
April 18
|
2.1041
|
April 12
|
2.1009
|
April 19
|
2.1043
|
April 13
|
2.0958
|
April 20
|
2.0981
|
Average weekly
|
2.094375
|
Average weekly
|
2.1016
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA decreased by 0.001 manats (3.72 percent) last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.02762 manats.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
April 9
|
0.0292
|
April 16
|
0.0269
|
April 10
|
0.0281
|
April 17
|
0.0277
|
April 11
|
-
|
April 18
|
0.0276
|
April 12
|
0.0272
|
April 19
|
0.028
|
April 13
|
0.0275
|
April 20
|
0.0279
|
Average weekly
|
0.028
|
Average weekly
|
0.02762
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA decreased by 0.0055 manats (1.33 percent) last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.4176 manats.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
April 9
|
0.4209
|
April 16
|
0.4147
|
April 10
|
0.4177
|
April 17
|
0.415
|
April 11
|
-
|
April 18
|
0.4152
|
April 12
|
0.4109
|
April 19
|
0.4229
|
April 13
|
0.4131
|
April 20
|
0.4202
|
Average weekly
|
0.41565
|
Average weekly
|
0.4176
---
