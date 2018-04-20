By Trend

An auction for placement of bonds of the Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund OJSC was held at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) on April 19, the BSE said.

Reportedly, the volume of bonds offered for sale at a nominal price amounted to 20 million manats. The auction price was set at 1,000 manats in accordance with the placement terms.

The demand for bonds hit 23 million manats at the nominal price. The bonds were fully placed.

PSG Capital acted as the underwriter of the placement.

The deadline for the payment on bonds is April 19, 2040.

(1.7 manats = $1 on April 19)

