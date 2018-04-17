By Trend

There is no currency shortage in banks of Azerbaijan, the executive director of Azerbaijan’s Financial Markets Supervisory Authority (FIMSA), Ibrahim Alishov told reporters on April 17.

He said the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) timely provides banks with currency, so there is no reason for panic.

"The USD rate volatility that we observed in Turkey and Russia has lead to a certain psychological tension in Azerbaijan," Alishov said. "This is just a psychological factor and there are no reasons for panic."

He further stressed that over the past week the volume of currency purchase amounted to about $800-$1,300 per person.

"I will repeat, this is just a psychological factor caused by developments in neighboring countries. However, there is no macroeconomic reason for panic," Alishov said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz