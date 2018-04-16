By Rashid Shirinov

Every tourist visiting Azerbaijan is keen to get to know the main sights of the country as soon as possible. Tour buses running between places of interest within the capital Baku and the whole country help them out greatly in this.

Simbrella company has informed that it intends to equip these buses with portable 3G/4G Wi-Fi routers so that every passenger has access to the Internet.

“Of course, there are sightseeing buses equipped with Wi-Fi access points, but there are restrictions on the number of connections. We plan to create an opportunity for all passengers of tour buses, that is 30 or more people, to be able to comfortably connect to the Internet,” the company representative told Trend on April 15.

Appropriate devices can also be rented for a certain time by tourists themselves.

“Now our task is to transfer the solution into a ready commercial product, then run tests and begin its practical application,” the company noted.

Simbrella together with mobile operator Azerfon have recently launched WokiFi service in a number of Baku hotels, which allows tourists to rent portable 3G/4G Wi-Fi routers. The advantage of the service is that tourists always have access to the Internet, wherever they go inside the country.

Presently, WokiFi service is offered at Sultan Inn Boutique Hotel, Seven Rooms Boutique Hotel, Sahil Hostel & Hotel, Boulevard Side Hotel and Excelsior Hotel & Spa Baku.

The ICT sector has intensively developed in Azerbaijan over the past years. Currently, Azerbaijan ranks first among the countries of the Post-Soviet region for the level of broadband internet penetration – the country is the 58th in the world in terms of the number of its Internet users. This figure exceeded 6 million in 2016, thus accounting for 61.1 percent of the country’s population, according to Statistical project Internet Live Stats.

---

Rashid Shirinov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @RashidShirinov

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz