Azercell Telecom LLC, which has always made efforts to promote healthy lifestyle of orphans and children with various problems during the 22 years of its operation in Azerbaijan, continues to provide its support to Children’s Paralympic Committee. Established with the view to facilitate the integration of disabled teenagers to the society and increase their interest for sports, Children’s Paralympic Committee, successfully running its operations with Azercell’s support, has now brought together over 200 teenagers with physical disabilities.

Currently, young paralympians may go in for 9 kinds of sports at the Committee, including judo, boccia, swimming, wrestling, table tennis, wheelchair dance, para taekwondo, power lifting and athletics. Along with preparing future paralympic athletes, the committee is also taking care of the children in their education and medical treatment.

Thus, several children with supporting-motor system issues have been sent to school to get inclusive education. Having gained a number of achievements in international tournaments, the paralympians are now preparing for 4th Children’s Paralympic Games. The Committee is planning to organize the event in November-December of 2018. Notably, Children’s Paralympics Committee established in 2014 with the support of Azercell Telecom LLC has attracted teenage and young athletes from various regions of the country. The main objective of the Committee is to prepare reserve sportsmen and to support disabled children’s integration to the society through habilitation and rehabilitation.

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan Azercell Telecom LLC was founded in 1996. With 48% share of Azerbaijan’s mobile telecom market Azercell’s network covers 80% of the territory (excluding 20% of the occupied territories) and 99,8% of population of the country. Currently, 4,5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, Metro coverage, 24/7 call centre service, 7 day/week Front Office service, M2M services, one-stop-shopping approach Azercell Express offices, Online Customer Care and Social Media Customer Care services, Mobile Customer Care office, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012. According to the results of mobile network quality surveys of Global Wireless Solutions company and international systems specialized in wireless coverage mapping such as “Opensignal” and “Testmy.net”, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan.

