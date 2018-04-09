By Trend

There are no fundamental reasons for devaluation of the Azerbaijani national currency, the manat, Elman Rustamov, chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, said at a press conference in Baku April 9.

“The manat’s rate against the US dollar has remained at a stable level for about a year,” he said. “Expectations regarding changes in the manat’s rate have decreased both among the population and the real sector participants.”

Story still developing

