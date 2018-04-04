By Trend

Two new solar power plants are planned to be commissioned in Azerbaijan in the near future, Nizami Asgarov, chief technologist of Azerbaijan’s Azguntex company, told Trend April 3.

The power plants will operate on solar panels manufactured by the company, he added.

“The power plant in Baku’s Sahil settlement is fully ready for operation,” he said. “It is only left to connect solar generating facilities to the common electricity grid. After the start of its operation, it is also planned to commission a similar solar power plant in Sumgait city, where the work has almost been completed.”

Presently, solar power plants in Azerbaijan operate in the cities of Gobustan and Samukh, the Baku settlements of Pirallahi and Surakhani, he noted.

“For example, the solar power plant in Gobustan almost completely meets the city’s needs in electricity,” he said. “The task is to increase the number of such power plants and make full use of alternative energy opportunities.”

Azguntex plant was opened in April 2012. The lifespan of solar panels is 30-40 years.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz