Russian manufacturers of food machinery and packaging have concluded preliminary agreements for the supply of their products to Azerbaijan.

The agreements were reached at Anuga FoodTec - 2018 in Cologne, Germany. This was stated in the message of the Russian Association of Agricultural Machinery Manufacturers Rosspetsmash, which is the operator of the Russian exposition at the exhibition.

Similar agreements have been reached with companies from Slovakia and Pakistan. Also, companies from Cuba, Vietnam, Lithuania, Brazil, Norway and Australia became interested in products of Russian food machinery.

The exhibition presented food equipment from Amata Scale, Tauras-Phoenix, Class-Engineering, Typhoon Innovation companies, as well as packaging products from IMPRESS ART and Prom-Upak.

Rosspetsmash is a noncommercial organization that integrates companies for lobbying for interests of national special-purpose machinery manufacturing at public authorities, promotion of their products on domestic and foreign markets, development and examination of engineering standards and regulations, dealing with the issues related to the industry modernization and quality improvement for the machinery and equipment produced.

The association consists of 156 enterprises, including the ones that produce agricultural machinery, road-building machinery, components, and food processing machinery.

According to Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee, trade turnover with Russia amounted to $2.14 billion in January-December 2017, some $1.5 billion of which accounted for the import of Russian goods.

The two countries’ trade turnover rose by 4.3 percent in the period as compared to 2016.

