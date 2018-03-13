By Trend

The process of creating large farms and agrarian cooperatives, initiated by the Azerbaijani leadership, will positively impact the development of the country's agriculture, the former agriculture minister of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Rajab Orujov, told Trend on March 13.

This process will significantly accelerate the application of advanced innovative technologies in the agriculture sector, according to the ex-minister.

"It is very difficult to apply innovative technologies on small land plots, as their use and creation of the necessary infrastructure requires large areas. Thus, the creation of large farms will positively affect usage of empty lands in agricultural production, expansion of irrigated areas, and facilitate the use of innovative technologies," believes Orujov.

The creation of large farms, according to Orujov, is also important for more effective use of labor force in the country's regions. In addition, the specialization of enterprises and farms plays an important role in the development of agriculture, he added.

"The specialization of economic enterprises also plays a very important role. There are already about 30 specialized enterprises operating in the country, production results of the majority of which are 2-3 times higher than the average for the country. The specialization also affects the reduction of production costs and, as a result, promotes profit growth . This also plays a big role in increasing the export potential of Azerbaijan's agricultural products, "Orujov said.

In 2017, Azerbaijan produced agricultural products worth 6.58 billion manat, which is 4.2 percent more than in 2016.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on March 13)

