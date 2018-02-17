By Trend

Creation of Food Safety Agency in Azerbaijan will make it possible to control products along their entire path to consumers, Agriculture Minister Heydar Asadov told reporters in Baku Feb. 17.

The minister noted that the function of ensuring food safety was distributed among several agencies in Azerbaijan. Each of these agencies carried out a certain part of the work, which sometimes made it impossible to provide control throughout the value chain, he added.

“The creation of the agency will allow not only to concentrate supervision in one struture, but will also provide control over the quality of products from field to end consumer,” Asadov said.