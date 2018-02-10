Trend:

The first stage of creation of the Sabirabad industrial zone in Azerbaijan will end in July this year, the country’s Deputy Economy Minister Niyazi Safarov said at a meeting with entrepreneurs.

He said that the industrial zone will be commissioned once the first stage is completed.

Safarov noted that all necessary infrastructure of the Sabirabad industrial zone is being created by the Azerbaijani state. In accordance with the economic potential of the Sabirabad district, facilities for refining and procurement of cotton, production of plastic and building materials, processing of agricultural products and a logistics center will be created in the industrial zone, he added.

During the meeting, the deputy economy minister also stressed importance of the events held under the leadership of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to diversify the economy, develop industry and increase its competitiveness, strengthen the state support for entrepreneurship and constantly improve business and investment environment.

In turn, Rovshan Najaf, executive director of the Azerbaijan Investment Company, noted that three production sites with an area of 7,605 square meters, an office building with an area of ​​1,060 square meters, as well as technical and auxiliary buildings will be commissioned as part of the first stage of creation of the Sabirabad industrial zone in Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, Head of Sabirabad District Executive Authority Nazim Ismayilov spoke about the attention and care the Azerbaijani president pays to the development of districts. He noted the importance of the industrial zone for the development of the Sabirabad district as a whole, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises and for the employment of the population.

Presently, there are five industrial parks (the Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park, industrial parks in Garadagh, Balakhany, Mingachevir and Pirallakhi settlements), as well as Neftchala, Hajigabul and Masalli industrial zones, in Azerbaijan.

A number of agricultural and high technology parks also operate in Azerbaijan.