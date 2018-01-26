By Rashid Shirinov

The ICT sector has intensively developed in Azerbaijan over the past years and this process continues in the country to this day. As many as 80 percent of the population are internet users and the relevant state agencies are working to further increase this indicator.

Baku Telephone Communication LLC will launch commercial operation of its wireless broadband Internet network using LTE (Long Term Evolution) technology in March, Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies told Trend on January 25.

The ministry noted that the LTE network currently covers the territories of two settlements in Baku outskirts. The number of base stations will be gradually increased and the LTE network will cover the outskirts of the capital where it is difficult to lay optical lines. In addition to data transmission services at speeds up to 100 Mb/s on the basis of the LTE network, provision of other types of communication services is also stipulated.

The ministry also noted that Baku Telephone Communication has expanded its coverage through broadband access using GPON technology (Gigabyte Passive Optical Network).

“The infrastructure created by the operator will allow to connect about 30,000 households to broadband services. “Currently, about 5,000 households already benefit from the GPON network,” the ministry said.

GPON technology is relevant for the expansion of broadband Internet, which allows the end user to access the Internet at speeds up to 100 Mb/s. This technology allows to provide Triple-Play services (Internet, telephony and IP-TV) over fiber-optic cable, and the high-speed data transfer allows to watch high-definition TV channels.

The pilot project for the launch of the GPON network was carried out in the service area of ​​the Yasamal telecommunications hub.

In general, Baku Telephone Communications provides telephone and radio communication, broadband Internet services and other types of telecommunications services to state and management authorities, enterprises and organizations, foreign legal entities and their representative offices and population in Baku.

Currently, BTC provides more than 50 services and multimedia options, such as IP-TV, video telephony, IP-console, etc. In addition, it is possible to connect to the Internet via ADSL.

---

Rashid Shirinov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @RashidShirinov

