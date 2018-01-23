23 January 2018 16:56 (UTC+04:00)
331
By Trend
Azerbaijan’s Economy Ministry has issued the 5,000-th license for entrepreneurial activity through the ASAN Service Centers, said the ministry in a message.
The license was granted to AMAL LLC at the ASAN Service Center #5, according to the message.
The company is engaged in construction and installation work.
The ministry started granting licenses for entrepreneurial activity through ASAN Service Centers since November 2015.
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz