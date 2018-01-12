By Trend

Prices for consumer goods and tariffs for services in Azerbaijan increased by 12.9 percent in 2017 as compared to 2016, the State Statistics Committee said Jan. 12.

During the period, prices for food products grew 16.4 percent, prices for non-food items grew 11.6 percent, and the cost of paid services increased by 9.3 percent.

Monthly inflation for December 2017 was 0.5 percent.

Prices increased by 1 percent for food products, by 0.2 percent for non-food items, while the cost of paid services remained unchanged during December 2017.

