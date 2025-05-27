Garabagh’s economic reintegration takes shape with new factories and jobs [COMMENTARY]

27 May 2025 17:15 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

This week opened with a renewed sense of purpose in the liberated territories of Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur, as reconstruction efforts gathered pace. In Lachin, where new foundations were laid under the auspices of the Great Return programme, the momentum was both visible and symbolic, a signal of revival and enduring hope.

On 27 May, President Ilham Aliyev visited Lachin district to inaugurate two key manufacturing sites: the “Latifa” sewing factory and the Lachin branch of the “Pirshaghi” shoe factory. Both facilities have begun operations within the emerging Lachin Agro-Industrial Park, which is fast becoming an economic cornerstone for the region.

The openings mark another milestone in Azerbaijan’s state-led strategy to reintegrate the formerly occupied territories. Since the end of the conflict, the government has focused on rebuilding infrastructure, resettling displaced families, and reviving local economies, with Lachin, part of the broader East Zangazur area, at the centre of these efforts.

Yet, how central is job creation to the long-term success of resettlement? And what does this reveal about the broader economic model now taking shape in Garabagh?

Speaking to Azernews, Azerbaijani economist Eldaniz Amirov suggested these developments are far more than symbolic. Rather, he argued, they represent the foundational steps towards a sustainable and resilient regional economy.

"One of the two main reasons why the population willingly returns to the liberated territories is that they can be provided with permanent employment there,” Amirov noted.

He emphasised that the opening of the LATIFA sewing factory and the PIRSHAGHI shoe factory represents a “practical stage of economic reintegration.” The LATIFA sewing factory was established with an investment of 1.2 million manat (approx. $706,000), creating 30 permanent jobs and a daily capacity of 2,000 textile products—including home textiles, sportswear, and exclusive sets. Meanwhile, the PIRSHAGHI shoe factory, built with 367.9 thousand manat (approx. $216,000)in investment, will employ 15 people and has a monthly production capacity of 1,500 pairs of shoes for men, women, and children. Its output is aimed not only at the domestic market but also at European exports.

Amirov pointed out the growing scale of the agro-industrial park, noting that “currently 12 enterprises operate in the Lachin Agro-Industrial Park, and in the near future this figure will reach 46.” Planned sectors include furniture manufacturing, fisheries, light and food industries, scientific and experimental centres, and eco-friendly processing facilities.

“As a result of these initiatives, a new economic ecosystem is being formed in the region,” Amirov stated. “The creation of jobs, the establishment of production areas equipped with technological equipment, and the expansion of export opportunities create a real basis for the sustainable development of Garabagh and East Zangazur.”

He concluded by stressing the link between job creation and social stability: “Each opened enterprise is a concrete factor ensuring the social stability of a family returning there.”