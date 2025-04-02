Azerbaijan paves way for diversified financial ecosystem amid insurance boom

2 April 2025 17:14 (UTC+04:00)

The growth in Azerbaijan's insurance sector highlights the country’s evolving economic landscape and the increasing significance of financial services as a backbone for national stability. Recent data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan shows a remarkable rise in both insurance premiums collected and payouts made during the first two months of 2025. With a 17.3% year-on-year increase in premiums, totaling ₼281.2 million ($165.41 million), and an 11.5% rise in payouts, reaching ₼108.6 million ($63.9 million), these numbers suggest not only robust activity within the sector but also a shift in consumer behavior and institutional trust.

