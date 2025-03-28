Azernews.Az

SOCAR Green launches studies to assess green hydrogen production in Azerbaijan

28 March 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
SOCAR Green has launched studies to assess the production potential of green hydrogen, marking a significant step in Azerbaijan’s energy transition. This initiative aligns with Azerbaijan’s long-term strategy of diversifying its energy mix and reducing carbon emissions.

