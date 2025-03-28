SOCAR Green launches studies to assess green hydrogen production in Azerbaijan

28 March 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

SOCAR Green has launched studies to assess the production potential of green hydrogen, marking a significant step in Azerbaijan’s energy transition. This initiative aligns with Azerbaijan’s long-term strategy of diversifying its energy mix and reducing carbon emissions.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!