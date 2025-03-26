East Zangazur set to become key player in Azerbaijan's tourism boom

26 March 2025 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

The decision to create a dedicated project for utilizing the economic potential of the East Zangazur Economic Region comes at a crucial time for Azerbaijan. The country, rich in natural beauty and untapped tourist attractions, has made significant strides in promoting its tourism sector in recent years. However, until now, many areas, especially those in the region, have remained underdeveloped, missing out on opportunities to contribute to national growth.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!