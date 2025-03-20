Azerbaijan unveils AI strategy to drive economic and digital transformation [COMMENTARY]

20 March 2025 16:33 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan is taking a decisive step toward becoming a regional leader in artificial intelligence (AI) with the approval of its "Artificial Intelligence Strategy for 2025-2028" by President Ilham Aliyev. As AI continues to transform industries, economies, and governance worldwide, how will Azerbaijan harness this technology to drive economic growth, enhance public services, and secure its digital landscape? Can the strategy position the country as a key AI hub in the region while ensuring ethical standards and responsible use?

