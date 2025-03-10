Azerbaijan expands energy strategy with SOCAR's new moves in Israel
Azerbaijan is set to expand its energy strategy beyond the region to the Mediterranean, by taking important steps in Israel. Energy cooperation with Tel Aviv began long ago, but Azerbaijan's oil giant SOCAR suspended its operations in the region due to the recent military confrontation that erupted in 2023 following the Hamas attack on Israel. With the conclusion of the military confrontation, SOCAR resumed its operations in Israel and even expanded them further by purchasing a 10 per cent stake in the Tamar natural gas reservoir off the country's Mediterranean coast from Israeli businessman Aaron Frenkel in February 2025. In addition, a few days ago, Israel Globes circulated news that SOCAR, as the operator in a consortium with British Petroleum (bp) and Yitzhak Tshuva's NewMed Energy to search for gas in Block I in the northwest of Israel's economic waters, will sign...
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!