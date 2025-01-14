Trump's bold move to redraw world's new political map

14 January 2025 20:11 (UTC+04:00)

Elnur Enveroglu

The US aims at expanding with Canada as the 51st state, Panama 52nd, and Greenland 53rd.

This is according to new US President-elect Donald Trump, whose ambitious announcement caused a big resonance prior to his taking office in the White House.

Talking about the historical background of Canada, Donald Trump said it would be part of the USA without any military intervention. In his recent statement, Donald Trump claimed that the economic strength of the USA would enable her to annex the abovementioned territories under the new status of American states.

In his statement, D. Trump touched on multiple issues and he gave insight into many complex situations. For example, he says that military invasion in Panama and Greenland might be unavoidable as the US sees it as a security issue.

Donald Trump calls Panama a matter of economic security as China’s interference is a stone’s throw away from his country’s territory.

Why Panama is so strategically important for the USA?

US-Panama confrontations have been since XIX centuries and it has been finalized with the US invasion of Panama in 1989 in order to arrest Manuel Noriega, the former dictator who ruled Panama without being an elected president for almost 6 years.

In our days, the Panama-US relations have been high in many aspects. The two countries cooperate in economic, political, security, and social development through U.S. and international agencies. Cultural ties between the two countries are strong and many Panamanians go to the United States for higher education and advanced training.

Besides that, according to the demographic indicator, 25,000 American citizens reside in Panama, many of which hold dual nationality.

However, since President-elect Donald Trump’s announcement of annexing Panama, it has stood out as a focal point of huge strategic importance.

It is clear from President Trump's statements that as the China factor becomes a threat to the United States, it becomes necessary for the United States to have greater immunity to protection. Today, Chinese companies such as Landbridge Group and the Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison Holdings now operate ports at both ends of the canal. Moreover, the dual use of the canal also creates an opportunity for the expansion of relations between China and Latin American countries, which is a cause for further concern for America.

US intention of Canada’s full integration

When we say Canada, we can say that we are almost in America. Both countries have preserved their historical roots, with their shared economic, political, and military strengths serving common interests. But new US President Donald Trump doesn't quite see it that way.

His ambition to annex Canada to the USA made him known as the “new imperialist president”. So, why Trump is so eager to see Canada as the 51st state of America?

Trump thinks unless Canada is fully annexed the USA, its full integration is not guaranteed, despite the economies and supply chains of both countries being fully integrated. It is a fact that every day, around 400,000 people and $2.7 billion in goods and services cross the Canada-U.S. border.

The close economic partnership has been facilitated by shared values and strong bilateral trade agreements. Due to the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and its successor, the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), both countries have gained better leverage in fostering economic cooperation and integration between the two nations. Cross-border projects, such as communications, highways, bridges, and pipelines have led to shared energy networks and transportation systems.

Furthermore, both Canada and the USA have established joint inspection agencies, share data and have harmonized regulations on everything from food to manufactured goods. Perhaps it is precisely because of these nuances that Donald Trump's desire to include Canada in America may be justified. There are also subtle issues that are not visible in the background of all the economic and political harmony. For example, disputes have included repeated trade disagreements, environmental concerns, Canadian concern for the future of oil exports, the issue of illegal immigration, the threat of terrorism, and illicit drug trade.

A similar situation is reflected in the military sphere. While everything seems glossy on the surface, some issues behind the scenes indicate deep rifts between the two countries. Canada cooperated closely with the United States during World War II and the Cold War, both through NORAD and NATO. However, in the last four decades, Canada has not been on this list. Thus, Canada has been reluctant to participate in US military operations that are not sanctioned by the United Nations, such as the Vietnam War or the 2003 invasion of Iraq. Canadian peacekeeping is a distinguishing feature that Canadians feel sets their military foreign policy apart from the United States.

Greenland says no way to sell its territory

A massive island, which seems to many to be just a large piece of ice, is actually home to a huge treasure. The island of Greenland, which is almost entirely populated by Danes, is also governed as an autonomous state.

Although it has been known as a colony of Denmark for many centuries, today this island is counting down the days to come under the control of the United States as Trump’s remarks spark serious concerns.

Geographically, Greenland lies on the shortest route from North America to Europe, making it strategically important for the USA.

It is also home to a large American space facility and has some of the largest deposits of rare earth minerals, which are crucial in the manufacture of batteries and high-tech devices.

While Trump's views on Greenland have been making headlines in the media in recent days, his ambitions for the island date back to 2019. Trump had proposed purchasing the island during his first term as president. However, other issues on the agenda temporarily put the Greenland issue on hold.

Today, Donald Trump's return to the issue and calling it an "absolute necessity" has begun to arouse serious interest. Trump calls it a step taken for the security of America and the international community.

However, Prime Minister Egede previously said Greenland was not and would not be "for sale," while emphasising the importance of staying open to "co-operation and trade with the whole world".

If the US to resort military intervention

Donald Trump's ambitious ideas, which are the focus of interest of European politicians and interpreted by them in various forms, are causing greater excitement day by day. From January 20, decisions that can change the fate of the world map will come into force, which will lead to a change in the political vectors of many European countries.

Although some call these ideas of Trump rhetoric, there are many who also assume that they will come true. But how will this happen? Peacefully or militarily?

According to the new US president, national security cannot be compromised under any circumstances. For example, if Panama cooperates with the US at a high level in every field, this does not guarantee that it is a completely reliable ally.

For example, China's presence in the Panama Canal and its expansion policy may change relations at any moment. For this reason, the US may resort to military intervention.

Less than a week is left, and the questions that arise are seeking answers in the final decisions that Donald Trump will make.