Iranian delegation's visit sparks hope for easing Baku-Tehran strains [COMMENTARY]

10 January 2025 14:04 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The visit of Ali Akbar Ahmadian, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, to Azerbaijan and Armenia has sparked significant discussions in both countries. The timing of the visit coincides with a period of strained Azerbaijani-Iran relations, following a controversial speech by Seyyed Hassan Ameli, the representative of the Supreme Leader in Ardabil Province raises hopes that the visit might ease the ongoing tensions.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev addressed Ameli’s speech during an interview with local media outlets, voicing Azerbaijan’s expectations regarding the matter. President Ilham Aliyev’s remarks underscored the importance of mending relations and emphasized the need for mutual respect and understanding between the two nations.

Furthermore, the extensive topics on the delegation’s agenda, coupled with the timing of the visit to Armenia immediately after Azerbaijan, have piqued interest and raised questions about the Zengazur corridor.

Speaking to Azernews on the issue, political analyst Farhad Mammadov said that the visit of an Iranian delegation, including a high-ranking advisor to the Supreme Leader of Iran, could significantly ease the tensions that have recently formed in the relationship between Iran and Azerbaijan.

“During an interview with local media, the President of Azerbaijan expressed the country's expectations, which were likely conveyed to the advisor. It is also important to note that Azerbaijan specifically emphasized that it expects a clear public stance from Khamenei. Other officials, such as the President and the Foreign Minister, have already lost their credibility, and their words no longer hold significance,” he noted.

Farhad Mammadov does not believe that all the issues between Azerbaijan and Iran will be resolved during this visit. However, he opined that the visit is also important to consider Iran's current situation. Following events in Syria, Iran has weakened, and the election of Trump in the United States does not bode well for Iran.

“I believe that taking all this into account, Iran will be forced to adopt a more constructive approach in the region, and within that framework, it will attempt to do whatever is possible. This includes topics like logistics, security, and the normalization of relations with Azerbaijan,” he added.

As for the delegation's visit to Armenia following Azerbaijan, Mammadov pointed out that in Armenia, the main issue on the agenda is to define the new contours of regional policies. At the same time, there is also a topic regarding military cooperation which two years ago, Iran proposed signing a military cooperation agreement with Armenia.

“At that time, Armenian representatives stated that Russian border guards were stationed at the Armenia-Iran border and that the border was under their control. On a side note, this cooperation involves the possibility of the Iranian army entering Armenian territory to defend it if necessary. Of course, in the past, Iran's ability to do this was dependent on Russian border guards. However, the situation has changed, and as we know, the Mehri border has now come under Armenian control. I believe Iran will use this opportunity to revive military cooperation and may request Armenia to reconsider this cooperation. So, the Iran-Azerbaijan and Iran-Armenia relations are undoubtedly on the agenda with such issues,” F. Mammadov concluded.