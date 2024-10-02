How corruption undermines justice in world?—Rand’s statement stirs trouble with US Human Rights issue

2 October 2024 13:36 (UTC+04:00)

Elnur Enveroglu Read more

Although America lives in everyone's dreams as a model exhibition of world democracy and justice, in front of the truth, its pompous image is suddenly shaken.

The country's specially formed legislative and legal system, from members of Congress to human rights institutions, resembles a deep, dark well.

On September 30, at the 10-day conference dedicated to the topic of human rights and fundamental freedom in Warsaw, the capital of Poland, the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labour, Daphna H. Rand's attitude to the open crimes committed by Armenia in the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan was quite blood-curdling. In this approach and statement of the US official, the U.S. side "continues to review alleged violations of international humanitarian law and human rights abuses in Nagorno-Karabakh" could not be a step other than taking an extremely biassed position.

Considering the fact that Rand served as the foreign policy advisor to US Senator Frank Lautenberg from 2002 to 2004, which means that the present pro-Armenian US organisation, her cold-blooded and sceptical approach to Armenian crimes might somehow normally accepted. Unfortunately, such double standards in the legal and human rights system of the United States are not only related to the name of Daphna Rand. She is just a floating individual in a pool full of corrupt and pro-Armenian politicians.

At first sight, human rights, but in reality, such organisations of the USA, which justify Armenian crimes, are clearly manifesting their one-sided activity by covering up the crimes of Armenia and financially supporting its armament. For this reason, we can say that Section 907 of the United States Freedom Support Act implemented by the US state in 1992 was the first contribution to create conditions for Armenians' crimes in Garabagh during the First Garabagh War. Certainly, if we say that this step was initiated by pro-Armenian forces in the US Congress, the answer will be the same—we are democratic, and it is freedom of choice.

However, it is very pitiful that even though three decades have passed since the Armenian crimes in Garabagh, the heaviest crimes in the history of mankind have not been noticed by the “human rights organizations” of the United States. After all, why is Ms. Rand so indifferent to human murders if she pays particular attention to issues like LGBTQI+, which she considers a sensitive issue?

It seems that Rand, who grew up as an "agent of law" among US congressmen who are fond of bribes, like her predecessors, could not realise the extent to which corruption undermines justice.

---

Elnur Enveroglu is AzerNews’ deputy editor-in-chief, follow him on @ElnurMammadli1

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz