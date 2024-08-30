Horadiz-Aghband railway line: Paving way for strategic transport hub in Eurasia

30 August 2024 13:31 (UTC+04:00)

Approximately four years have passed since the liberation of Garabagh from Armenian occupation. During these four years, extensive restoration and construction work has been done to revive these territories. Additionally, the successful completion of anti-terror measures in the Garabagh region in 2023 has accelerated the implementation of Azerbaijan's regional transport and logistics hub project.

Azerbaijan is strategically located at the intersection of several key initiatives of the Great Silk Road, including the TRACECA route, China's Belt and Road Initiative, and the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. Today, all the countries of the Caspian region, along with Europe, Türkiye, and China, recognize Azerbaijan's significant role as a regional transport hub and are eager to cooperate with Azerbaijan in the transport and logistics sector.

So amidst recent geopolitical changes in Eurasia, there is a growing demand for rail transportation through Azerbaijani territory. As a result, partner countries are actively undertaking various initiatives to increase transit shipments along the Middle Corridor.

In this context, special attention has been paid to the development of infrastructure, including the construction of modern highways, airports, and railway lines. A particularly noteworthy project is the Horadiz-Aghband railway line, for which "Azerbaijan Railways" CJSC (ADY) recently presented several updates on the progress.

According to Kanan Rzayev, Deputy Director of the Construction Project Management Department, 57% of the construction work on the railway line has been completed, including 83% of the design work. Additionally, the clearance of mines along the 110.4 km railway track and the 60-meter-wide protection zone has been completed, with mine clearance continuing in areas requiring additional expansion. Furthermore, due to changes in the route's alignment between the 72nd and 82nd kilometers, mine clearance has been redone in this section.

A tunnel constructed at the 106th kilometer of the Horadiz-Aghband railway line is 1,071 meters long. It is worth noting that Turkish contractors are overseeing the construction of the railway.

The tunnel's measurements will allow for the future electrification of the railway line. The tunnel is being built using the New Austrian Tunneling Method, which allows for modifications to the tunnel's structure based on the load-bearing capacity of the surrounding rock, optimizing construction costs. Additionally, ADY department head Faryaz Rustamov emphasized that the reinforced concrete work on the bridge has been completed, and the start of waterproofing the deck is planned.

Upon successful completion of the construction, a new branch will be added to the vital Middle Corridor project, ensuring the rapid and reliable access of domestically produced goods to international markets, which will significantly impact Azerbaijan's economy. Similarly, the North-South project, which targets handling similar volumes, is poised for expansion, especially with the anticipated increase in Russian-Iranian cargo transit. The emphasis is on advancing the international Horadiz-Aghband railway line, a key transboundary initiative. It should be noted that creating new cooperation and ensuring its functionality is one of the important steps for ensuring security and stability in the South Caucasus. Azerbaijan, as always, takes this position. Transport projects in the region have a paramount role in the long-term development of the region, for their geostrategic importance, ensuring stability, and reducing the risks of war to zero. Besides, given Azerbaijan's geostrategic location between East and West, let us not forget that all countries participating in these projects will benefit. As Faryaz Rustamov noted, the project strengthens Azerbaijan's role as a transit country, contributes to peace and stability in the region, and reveals the great potential for connecting Nakhchivan to Azerbaijan and turning the country into a major route between Europe and Asia.

It’s noteworthy that the project is expected to be completed by 2025.

