Azerbaijan contributes to regional energy security through boosting gas export to Turkiye [ANALYSIS]

29 July 2024 16:39 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

In the first five months of 2024, Azerbaijan’s natural gas exports to Turkiye reached 4.68 billion cubic meters, marking a 5.6% increase compared to the same period in 2023. This growth reinforces Azerbaijan’s position as a leading natural gas supplier to Turkiye, contributing to 35% of Turkiye's total gas imports during this period. The data, reported by the Energy Market Regulatory Authority of Turkiye (EPDC), also highlights notable trends in the natural gas market dynamics.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.