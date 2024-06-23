Macron's entourage gets dispersed following his election fiasco

23 June 2024 14:40 (UTC+04:00)

By Farman Aydin

French President Emmanuel Macron's rating has dropped significantly after the elections. As the saying goes, "A true friendship is tested in bad times".

Thus, during the election campaign, French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal is increasingly distancing himself from the country's president as he lost to center-right wings in the recent elections.

Citing "Les Echoes", a French publication, Azernews reports that the material says last week Attal presented himself as an independent Prime Minister and at the end of this week he prepared a program calling on the French people to elect the next head of government.

"On January 9, the president appointed me, and on June 30, I would like the French to elect me," said Gabriel Attal, noting his differences with Emmanuel Macron in this legislative campaign, demonstrating his independence with small but increasingly visible steps. Last Saturday, on "France 2", he presented himself as an independent Prime Minister. Alone on stage. As the sole leader of the campaign. Most video clips do not contain a single image of Emmanuel Macron. Nor is it available in the legislative program. At the beginning of the book, there is a portrait of Gabriel Attal under the slogan "Together for the Republic". The back cover has its first 100 days..” the material stated.

The publication said that the Prime Minister of France announced that he would put forward an alternative to the economic reforms planned during the Macron era. Earlier, Attal said in an interview with "Le Parisien" newspaper: "The only question is who will become the Prime Minister and who will win the majority in the parliament."

