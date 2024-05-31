American pundit: “I see Armenian diaspora behind Stano’s inflammatory rhetoric against Azerbaijan”

31 May 2024 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

The European Union’s offensive remarks and groundless accusations against the Republic of Azerbaijan are a clear testimony of the declining trust towards its leadership and institutions in Brussels.

In a comment, an American expert in the Caucasus and Central Asia Peter Tase told this for Azernews.

“Azerbaijan has a greater level of consciousness towards the full respect of human rights, more than the 27 EU member nations combined! Baku is in the avant-garde of shaping and improving democratic standards as well as respecting human rights. The people of Azerbaijan take special pride in defending the rights of Minorities and ensuring the integration of all 67 different ethnic groups living across the nation. The EU bureaucrats heavily intermingled into uncharted territory are seriously tarnishing Brussels’ role in solving pending geopolitical matters in Europe and the world.”

Touching on the recent biased statement of the EU representative against Azerbaijan as well as the human rights situation in the country, Tase called Stano’s thoughts on the country slander.

“Peter Stano, Spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy of the European Union (EU) has traditionally voiced unfair and completely false statements against the Republic of Azerbaijan and its democratically elected leadership. I have visited and lived in Azerbaijan regularly since 2014 and have witnessed firsthand how Azerbaijan’s institutions diligently fulfill all requirements of UN and EU towards respecting Human Rights across the nation,” the expert said.

During his stay in Azerbaijan, he expressed that he was satisfied with all the subtleties, from the attitude of the people toward him to the management of legal mechanisms in the state structures.

“I have had the privilege to visit hospitals, universities, jails, schools, and Cultural Centres, from Heydarabad to Ismayilli and from Qabala to Oğuz city; my entire experience and scholarly research in Azerbaijan have been outstanding and exceptional. My interaction with the people of Azerbaijan was always memorable due to the fact that I could see in their faces the decades-long suffering from not being able to return to their home villages in Garabagh and the other seven districts adjacent to this region,” Peter Tase added in his comment.

Further to his comment, the American political expert said that there are serious mistakes in the political course of the EU regarding the South Caucasus and Azerbaijan in particular. He added that Europe is linked with the Armenian diaspora based on certain financial interests.

“EU is making a geopolitical mistake as it maintains a growing animosity and hostility towards the hard-working and peace-loving people of Azerbaijan. It is clear that various groups of interest with connections to the French government and Armenian diaspora organizations in Europe are certainly behind Mr. Stano’s inflammatory rhetoric that has been surprisingly intensive over the past year,” he concluded.

