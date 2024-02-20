Azerbaijan notes rapid growth of its transit potential
The location of Azerbaijan in a favorable geographical location has been of exceptional importance in the formation of the country as a world trade hub for centuries. Many steps have been taken in the country to further develop and shine as a home for the traditional silk road crossing through its territory, and thanks to this, Azerbaijan has not only succeeded in its goal but has also become a hub for transit corridors connecting the North to the South and the East to the West.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%