Armenia prepares not for peace but for lasting conflict in S Caucasus

On the one hand, the foreign forces hindering the peace process and, on the other hand, the various excuses put forward by Yerevan and its baseless claims trying to change the agenda give certain signals that the negotiations have been unilaterally moved away from the main topic. In this regard, the statements made by the Armenian MFA Ararat Mirzoyan on the last day once again show that Armenia needs certain means not to take steps towards peace but rather to deliberately destroy the possible conditions for peace. Luckily, Yerevan has been able to meet almost half of its needs with the "irreplaceable" support of its allies in Europe so far.

Mirzoyan notes that official Baku is violating peace processes. However, the minister does not prove any real facts. It may be very easy to accuse the other side, but to vindicate it in a fair court is probably the most difficult part of the job. But we wonder how it is that Armenia is able to glorify itself as a winner in front of international laws every time with its baseless claims.

If we are talking about a fair trial, then first of all, it will be necessary to take into account how many times Azerbaijan extended a hand for peace to Armenia. Dramatising a simple and understandable issue in such a way to convey lies and misinformation to the world community can already make possible a maximum one-sided solution to the case, which is to convince only a group of politicians in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe of Armenia. But what will be the real result for Armenia? Of course, no one is interested in this side of the matter. The main thing is that Armenia can show itself as the embodiment of truth in the Western world.

Minister Mirzoyan notes that Azerbaijan is trying to avoid peace. And we ask the question: Why does Armenia commit protests and provocations in European cities, even in neighbouring Georgia, in the context of the territorial claim against Azerbaijan? Why does the official Yerevan support anti-Azerbaijani slogans along with its affiliated Armenian lobby financed by unknown funds abroad? We wonder in which cities of Turkiye, Russia, and Europe the Azerbaijani society has ever organised anti-Armenian protest actions.

We are in such a time that even though the violation of rights and laws and double standards have become a common occurrence, what is happening is reflected like a mirror. No event or date is overlooked. If Armenia wants, peace with Azerbaijan can be achieved immediately within a day. It is clear that the Armenian minister is trying to create artificial pressure because he does not find additional excuses in order not to expose lies in statements of Armenian authority. If Yerevan's claim is the expulsion of the so-called 'artsakh population' from Azerbaijan's Garabagh, then they will have presented themselves as liars with their previous confessions in which they repeatedly recognised Azerbaijan's sovereign territories, including the Garabagh region. We can even say that PACE itself is in a confused state in this regard. Although Yerevan does not openly claim artsakh, PACE spontaneously supports the elements of the so-called regime. As if trying to blindfold its surroundings, Armenia is trying to present the problem of artsakh as a problem of Armenia with the help of proxy forces.

Another problem is the expansion of Armenia's military arsenal within the framework of the peace process and the withdrawal of millions of dollars from the country for this purpose. A logical question arises: does a country experiencing an economic crunch after its defeat in the war need weapons or more effective economic cooperation? It is normal that a country that has agreed to an arms deal with France and India by any means and has increased its defence industry by 6 percent compared to last year cannot spare time for peace negotiations. It seems that 2024 will be a somewhat tense year for Armenia ever since. Because Yerevan will have to fork out approximately $136,406,418 on weapons, military, and defence, according to the statement of the Armenian Defence Ministry. Probably, the dream of Armenians who want to get refugee status in their country will result in failure this year as well. Because with this move, Armenia is not preparing for peace but for another war that it has ever desired.

