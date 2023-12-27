Azernews.Az

Wednesday December 27 2023

SOFAZ interest in shares of global IT companies stems from boom in AI

27 December 2023 08:30 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
Azerbaijan's State Oil Fund revealed the shares that it had invested. The Fund said that, as of October 1, 2023, they had invested in shares of over 1,600 companies with 14 foreign exchanges in 26 countries in the world.

