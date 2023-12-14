Pro-Armenians in Western structures ask to release Garabagh Butchers

14 December 2023 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

The provocations of the pro-Western factions in Armenia can seriously damage the existing state of the peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Some factions in Yerevan, riding a wave of Western support, do not want to accept the reality and try to freeze the Garabagh conflict. Frankly speaking, despite the Garabagh conflict ending, there are some unresolved issues.

To sign a peace treaty between the countries, we need strong and independent authorities in Yerevan, who would be able to make a sensible decision for themselves and for the people as a whole. The past cannot be brought back, but the present can still be changed and a solid foundation of trust and relations between the countries can be built. Besides, it is important not to fall for the Western clan's desire to destabilise relations in the South Caucasus, as well.

Back in the summer, the pro-Western authorities in Yerevan were moving along the path of enmity and hatred, in their desire to take revenge in regaining the territories liberated by Azerbaijan. Yerevan's hopes for Russia to help them in the war with Azerbaijan failed. Armenia hoped for a CSTO treaty between Armenia and Russia but missed the fact that Azerbaijan was conducting military activities in its territory and did not violate international law. Azerbaijan resolved all issues by exercising its right to self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter and restored full control over its territory.

Numerous appeals of the Azerbaijani authorities to Armenia were rejected and not heard. In order to prevent bloodshed, the Armenian side was demanded to withdraw all troops from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, the recognition of borders and the return of all enclaves. However, Armenia did not fulfill its commitments. So, Azerbaijan was obliged to take some strict measures.

By conducting a brilliant local anti-terrorist operation, Azerbaijan managed to neutralise and disarm the separatist clan in Garabagh in less than 24 hours, which had been preparing for years to attack the territory of Azerbaijan. The weapons and ammunition that were found during demining and research would have sufficed for many years of warfare, hence Armenia had been preparing for a future attack on Azerbaijan, but it was a failure for both Yerevan and the West.

We remember very well that scam where pro-Western clans tried to prolong the conflict in the South Caucasus with the hands of separatists, either by blocking the leading roads to the town of Khankandi and its blockade by the separatists, or by periodic transfers of military forces close to the borders with Azerbaijan. Importantly, Azerbaijan appealed to Armenia to resolve everything peacefully without bloodshed and losses, and offered to reintegrate the Armenian residents living in Garabagh into Azerbaijan.

Yerevan did not want the reintegration of the Armenian minorities into Azerbaijan, and due to a strong need for labour, Yerevan ordered all the Armenians of Garabagh who had left to return to their homeland and take Armenian citizenship. But despite this, some decided to stay and reintegrate as Azerbaijani citizens.

After the anti-terrorist activities carried out by Azerbaijan, a new attack came in the form of France in its patronage of Yerevan. The international community, which for 30 years had treated Azerbaijan and its sufferings in cold blood, awakened to save Yerevan from so-called "ethnic cleansing" and "genocide". Having a pretext for propaganda, albeit mythical, Western pro-Armenian lobbyists continued, but with a strong capital investment, to sow anti-Azerbaijani propaganda in the minds of society.

With the opportunity to pave the way for the signing of a peace treaty with Azerbaijan, Armenia acts in a sleepy state. A multitude of pro-Western lobbyists continue their anti-Azerbaijani campaign, with the repetitive, repeated "Armenian genocide" and "bring back the great artsakh" musical record.

What revanchist forces and actions are pro-Western forces counting on in Yerevan and around the world? Armenia suffers from a large number of desertions of soldiers of the army, the economy is kept on the ties with Russia, which today is in imbalance with the latest events. The main speaker of "help" is Western powers and organisations.

If peace is desired in Armenia, they should make efforts to prevent the policy of anti-Azerbaijani propaganda by pro-Western and domestic lobbyists. At the beginning of December, there was a light on the way to peace when the parties (Azerbaijan and Armenia) decided to hold a meeting on border security on the border. The sides also exchanged captives as an expression of goodwill between the sides. Azerbaijan handed over 32 Armenian soldiers to the Armenian side in exchange for two Azerbaijani soldiers.

Let's move on to the endless revanchism of corrupt lobbyists, who have come up with a new idea, which, in their opinion, will help them release the butchers and murderers of Armenian nationals who are serving their time in Baku prison. The above-mentioned exchange did not satisfy them, they need their ringleaders, and while the ringleaders are in jail, they can disclose information, which will greatly damage the reputation of Western authorities and state institutions.

"More than 150 international figures, including Nobel Peace Prize winners Oscar Arias and Leymah Gbowee, former presidents and international business leaders, are calling on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to release the Armenian prisoners currently imprisoned in Baku."

The French anti-Azerbaijani publication Le Figaro recalls the events of the separatist blockade of Khankandi and of course, continues to blame Azerbaijan for everything.

Although these butchers (Ruben Vardanyan, Araik Harutyunyan, Bako Sahakyan, Arkady Ghukasyan, David Babayan and others) have access to libraries, the Internet and family connections and are still being labelled by the ICRC, the agency is worried about their "health". That number of "150 international figures" mentioned by the agency is nothing more than an added weight to give the whole article that it is supposedly significant.

"These people were detained in flagrant violation of international law, in particular the UN Charter and the European Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, to which Azerbaijan is a party. The conditions of their detention are particularly worrying, in particular because of the lack of contact with their families, the absence of regular independent monitoring and the refusal to grant them access to international lawyers," says the publications.

However, they are not human beings, but monsters who commit genocides and kill unarmed civilians including children, women, elderly people, and so on. Hundreds of thousands of people became homeless by their orders. The butchers are in places where they deserve and will be brought to justice both on earth and afterward.

There are conscious Armenians who can see the abyss of lies in which their people have been living for centuries, and perhaps they can dodge the Western tricks and traps and build a new path to peace for their people and the South Caucasus. Azerbaijan will continue to strive for peace in the South Caucasus, and those 150 international figures, including corrupt Nobel laureates, officials, and businessmen, who have links with the Butchers, are not a hindrance to the achievement of Azerbaijan's goals.

Armenian parliamentary deputy from Hayastan faction Artur Khachatryan:

"Azerbaijan has managed to build mutually beneficial cooperation with both the West and Russia without coming into conflict with any of these centres. The Armenian authorities have turned the country into an arena of confrontation between Moscow and the collective West, receiving no geopolitical benefits from either of them.

The peace process should be built on the principles of reciprocity between the countries. Flirting with the West can be disastrous for Armenia, where, in addition, Russia is close by.

