MP: NGOs' cooperation can stimulate deepening of Azerbaijani-Uzbek relations

30 November 2023 15:29 (UTC+04:00)

By Sara Ganjiyeva, AZERNEWS

The signing of a memorandum on NGO cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan is noted as an initiative organised within the framework of the forum held in Fuzuli.

This step will further strengthen the cooperation of non-governmental organisations in the two countries and will have an important impact on social development in the region.

It will also enable the development of relations between humanitarian organizations in the two countries.

In a comment to AZERNEWS on the issue, the economist and MP, Vugar Bayramov, said that the cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan is very deep and covers all sectors except NGOs and civil societies. So, according to him, it was expected that the two countries would cooperate and share their experiences in this sector as well.

“The deepening of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan in all fields is observed. Strategic relations between the countries are expanding. This, of course, made the establishment of new cooperation inevitable not only at the official or business level but also at the level of non-governmental organisations and civil society. In this context, of course, the strengthening of cooperation between non-governmental organisations will also allow countries to share their experiences in this direction. The memorandum will serve to strengthen cooperation in the field of civil society between the countries. Joint meetings, implementation of joint projects, sharing of experience, and presentation of facts about countries should be evaluated from the perspective of this memorandum,” the MP said.

V. Bayramov emphasised that the memorandum will play an important role in developing relations in this sector. Besides, it will pave the road for further opportunities in other sectors as well. In addition, he thinks that the two countries will create a special fund for the implementation of joint projects.

“The main purpose of the memorandum is to strengthen the activity and contribute to the deepening of strategic cooperation between the countries. At the same time, of course, there are great opportunities for cooperation in other areas. Opportunities for cooperation in the field of business are increasing, and in this direction, I think that both the creation of a special fund and the implementation of joint projects will make a special contribution to the rapprochement of the countries. In terms of Azerbaijan's contribution to the sector of non-governmental organisations, of course, this is important both in terms of the implementation of joint projects and, of course, in terms of sharing these experiences. It can also be noted that applying for joint funds is considered important from the point of view of the implementation of joint projects. From that point of view, non-governmental organisations of both countries will be able to benefit from this cooperation,” Vugar Bayramov said.

---

