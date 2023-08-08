Eliminating mine threat should be done in parallel with educating people [EXCLUSIVE]

8 August 2023 18:30 (UTC+04:00)

It is reported that more than 60 million landmines are hidden under the ground as a result of the wars taking place in the world. Each time, these mines end the lives of tens, maybe hundreds of people, or at least permanently cripple them. We must note with regret that Azerbaijan is among the countries of the world affected by landmines.

During the Armenian occupation of Garabagh in the 1990s, most of the territories were laid with mines by Armenia. Those areas where people and even animals have not lived for 30 years are still considered a real threat today.

In particular, it should be emphasized that on the eve of the great return to the liberated territories, there is a great need not only to completely clear those territories of mines, but also to educate the new residents about the danger of mines. These words were mentioned by Azer Allahveranov in an interview with AZERNEWS when he spoke about the danger of mines as well as mine clearance.

Q: What are landmines and their hazards? How should people understand this?

Let me note that landmines are doomed to be weapons against humanity, and they are as dangerous as lethal weapons in the world. Mines are sometimes referred to as killers hidden underground. Landmines and unexploded ordnance (UXO) are potential threats. It is a concerned issue for the warring countries and the world because it last for a long time. For example, mines, and UXOs are still being discovered in Central European countries where the Second World War took place today.

Q: Azerbaijan is also a country suffering from landmines. How and under what conditions did the mining of Azerbaijani territories take place?

As is known, 20 percent of Azerbaijani territory was under occupation over 30 years after the First Karabakh War. During that period, the Armenian armed forces, who controlled these territories, carried out a policy of planting landmines in those territories in order to make it impossible for IDPs to return their native lands. Also, before the 44-day war, there was a contact line called the "Ohanyan line", and mines were massively buried along that line.

Q: What is the level of pollution of Azerbaijani territories with mines?

There are more than 1 million landmines and UXOs on the territory of Azerbaijan, which is reflected in many documents and comments. Given the global statistics, Azerbaijan is considered to be one of the leading countries among the countries contaminated with land mines.

Q: Demining is a very difficult and time-consuming process. Foreign donors and organizations usually participate in the demining process. How does this process continue in Azerbaijan? Are we able to get the necessary support from foreign donors and organizations?

In addition to the implementation of large infrastructure projects in the liberated territories, Azerbaijan also ensures security and carrying out demining. It should be noted that in most cases Azerbaijan implements at the expense of its own resources. This indicates the biased position of international institutions and foreign countries against Azerbaijan and the double standard. Azerbaijani NGOs from time to time appeal to the UN, OSCE specialized institutions, EU, and many other organizations to support demining in Azerbaijan. However, today it can be said that Azerbaijan is alone in this matter. With the exception of Turkiye, Great Britain, and Pakistan, other countries are indifferent to it. In any case, for the implementation of works of that size and volume and in a short time, ensuring security in those areas, of course, requires the involvement of more resources, including both material and human resources.

Q: What is the impact of mines on Azerbaijan?

Of course, it damages the economy. Because large infrastructure projects are being implemented there. Life is returning to those areas. Agriculture should be developed in those areas, industrial enterprises should be opened in those areas. Besides, there are many natural resources in the liberated areas. The exploitation of these natural resources is necessary to ensure settlement and security. Today, hundreds of thousands of displaced people are eagerly waiting to return to their hometowns. However, because of these landmines, the process does not happen quickly.

Q: Actually, Armenia has the landmine maps, because they planted the landmines. As we know, Armenia is not interested in providing these maps. What can you say about this issue?

As you mentioned, Armenia does not provide mine maps to Azerbaijan and the given maps do not reflect reality. That is, they are not completely accurate maps. Of course, in the absence of maps, the demining process carried out in large areas requires more time. In other words, as I told you before, the purpose of not providing these maps is to slow down the returning of IDPs and to slow down the economic development in those areas.

Q: Azerbaijan has repeatedly informed the public about Armenian sabotage groups secretly sweeping into the territory of Azerbaijan and planting landmines. What do you know about it?

During the demining works carried out in the last 2 years in various areas, especially in the direction of Lachin, Kalbajar, and Dashkasan, landmines that were produced in 2021-2022 were discovered. This also shows that the subversive groups of the illegal Armenian units located in the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed, manage to plant mines from time to time in different territories of Azerbaijan. Those landmines were planted mainly in the direction of Lachin and Dashkasan districts. There are even various mountain roads and trails, which were cleared by the Azerbaijan armed forces. However, Armenians succeeded in replanting mines in those areas. For example, the relevant Azerbaijani groups had carried out demining work on the road where the AzTV film crew hit a mine. Despite this, sabotage groups using dense forests managed to plant mines in this area. This also shows that Armenia has never abandoned its aggressive policy and provocative nature against Azerbaijan.

Q: How long do you think it will take Azerbaijan to free the lands from mines? Also, can we clear the mines quickly?

Different dates are shown for clearing mines. Some sources say it will take 10-15 years, and others claim that it will take 25-30 years. Of course, these processes depend on the number of countries that will support Azerbaijan, and the amount of technical and human resources that will be involved in. Of course, if the support of international organizations increases, the period of demining in Azerbaijan can be reduced. Besides, today there are technological innovations in the field of demining in the world. At this time, of course, less time may be required for demining process. However, in any case, as in all other matters, this issue should not be rushed. Because if we are carrying out settlements in those areas, education work and security measures must be carried out in parallel, and the control over the conventional state borders must be strengthened in order to prevent saboteur groups.

