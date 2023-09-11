Azerbaijan Army positions subjected to fire in Gadabay direction

11 September 2023 16:43 (UTC+04:00)

On September 11, at 13:30 the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Jil settlement of the Chambarak district using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Novoivanovka settlement of the Gadabay district, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction.

---

