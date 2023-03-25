Azerbaijani army prevents attempts by illegal Armenian formations to dig trenches

25 March 2023 19:54 (UTC+04:00)

The members of an illegal Armenian armed detachment on the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, under the disguise of agricultural work, tried to carry out excavation and fortification works in the direction of the settlement of Yuxari Veysalli in Fuzuli District, Azernews reports per the Defense Ministry.

They have made this attempt in order to dig trenches. As a result of the urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijani units, the work was immediately suspended.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz