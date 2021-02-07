Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev, together with the locally accredited diplomatic corps representatives, has visited Khudafarin Bridge in Azerbaijan’s liberated Jabrayil district bordering with Iran, Trend TV’s Karabakh bureau reported on February 6.

"We are on the border of friendship. As you know, during his trip to the Khudafarin Bridge, the President of Azerbaijan called the Iranian-Azerbaijani border the border of friendship," Hajiyev said. "Further, we’ll go to Zangilan district and visit there Minjivan settlement. Earlier there functioned a railway station, and Armenians destroyed those territories during the occupation."

Speaking about the purpose of the trip, he noted that its essence is to create conditions for representatives of the diplomatic corps and ambassadors to see with their own eyes the crimes committed by Armenians in the former occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

"For many years Armenia has shown that it’s pursuing an allegedly peaceful policy. However, crimes in these territories once again reveal its true essence. Representatives of the diplomatic corps saw that everything connected with Azerbaijan was destroyed," the president’s assistant also pointed out.

"Journalists and specialists with military experience from different parts of the world also take part in our trip. They admit that even in the hottest points of conflict, they rarely encountered cases of destruction of cemeteries. Look what kind of vandalism was committed, here even the graves were destroyed, and the bones from the graves were scattered," added Hajiyev.

The districts had been liberated from the Armenian occupation by Azerbaijani Armed Forces during the 44-day war (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020).