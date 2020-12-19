The US 'Time' magazine has published its list of top 100 photos of 2020.

Among the photos is the one taken in Azerbaijan’s Barda city as a result of the attack of the Armenian Armed Forces on civilians during the 44-day second Karabakh War.

In the photo, a sister is kissing the hand of her brother - Fuad Ismayilov, who was killed by a missile attack of the Armenian Armed Forces on Barda city on October 28, the publication said.

Twenty-seven Azerbaijani civilians were killed and over 80 were injured in two Armenian missile attacks on Azerbaijan's Barda city in October. Armenia had used ballistic missiles forbidden by the law during the attacks.

One hundred Azerbaijani civilians were killed in Armenian attacks on Azerbaijan's civilian compacts since the war on September 27.

The six-week-war that started with Armenian attacks on Azerbaijani civilians and military positions, ended with the Russian-brokered peace deal on November 10.