Armenian armed forces fired at Azerbaijani army units and human settlements on the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border using small arms at different times of the night and morning on October 28, the Defence Ministry has reported.

Azerbaijan’s Tovuz, Gadabay, Dashkesan, and Gubadli regions came under fire from the territory of Berd, Chambarak, Vardenis, and Gorus regions in Armenia.

Aghjabedi region was also shelled fom 07.35 to 09.00 in the morning today.

Four Azerbaijani civilians were killed over a dozen were injured in Armenian missile attack on Barda's Garayusifli village on October 27.

Sixty-eight Azerbaijani civilians have been killed in Armenia’s attacks on civilians so far.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale operation in the front-line zone on September 27 at 6 am, shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army from large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibres. Armenia has been targeting Azerbaijan’s densely populated areas and infrastructure projects.