Azerbaijan company Irshad Electronics has sent an official appeal to the executive power of Ganja to take care of little Khadija Shahnazarova, who lost her family in Ganja, as a result of missile attack by Armenian armed forces on October 17.

In the appeal, company expressed their intentions to cover the monthly maintenance costs until Khadija reaches 18 years, and pay a 4-year tuition fee if she goes to university.

"No one can replace the relatives of our little citizen Khadija, but we, like the whole Azerbaijan, are already her family. The pain she feels is our pain. Recent events on the way to the historical victory of the Azerbaijani army have strengthened the unity of the nation even more. Everyone is doing their best to pay debt to the homeland. Both the courage of our servicemen on the front line and the courage of our people on the front line for our army, for citizens who suffered from Armenian terrorists make us proud as citizens of this country. With that, we are ready to do everything possible for support,” the company stated.

Three-year-old Khadija lost both her parents and her sister when a missile hit their home in Azerbaijan’s city Ganja. Khadija’s mother worked at a kindergarten near their home. The couple had only been married for five years.

Debris from the blast got stuck in Khadija’s eyes, she couldn’t open them for three days.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale operation in the front-line zone on September 27 at 6 am, shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army from large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibres. Armenia has been targeting Azerbaijan’s densely populated areas and infrastructure projects.

Starting from September 27, Armenia launched a missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities and regions - Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi, Absheron, Tartar, Gabala, Kurdamir, Siyazan, Goranboy, Aghdam among others.

In a result of continues shelling of Azerbaijan civilian population and densely populated areas by Armenian armed forces 65 civilians have been killed and 297 others have been injured since the outbreak of large-scale hostilities on September 27. Among the civilians are ten children. In addition, 2,243 houses and 90 multi-apartment residential buildings, as well as 402 civilian facilities were severely damaged.

Only in Ganja, as a consequence of rocket and heavy artillery attacks on October 4,11 and 17, a total of 25 civilians were killed and 139 were injured. The city's civil infrastructure facilities and vehicles were inflicted extensive damage.

Additionally, Armenia targeted Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and Baku-Novorossiysk pipelines and Oghuz- Gabala-Baku water pipeline.

For almost 30 years Armenia has been ignoring the world’s community calls for peace and four UN Security Council resolutions, demanding immediate, complete and unconditional withdrawal of Armenian forces from all the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

Moreover, Armenia already for the third time violates the humanitarian truce, firing units of Azerbaijani Army and civilian population.

Azerbaijan and Armenia are locked in a conflict over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region, which along with seven adjacent regions was occupied by Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

