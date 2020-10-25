By Trend

The Azerbaijani commissioner for human rights (Ombudsman) and the president of the Ombudsmen Association of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Turkish chief ombudsman made a statement following the results of a joint mission dealing with the investigation of the facts in connection with the numerous casualties and big destruction as a result of missile attacks of the Azerbaijani civilians by the Armenian Armed Forces, Ombudsman’s office told Trend.

As a result of Armenia’s military aggression, 20 percent of the Azerbaijani territory, including Nagorno-Karabakh region and adjacent districts, were occupied, a policy of ethnic cleansing and genocide was carried out against the Azerbaijanis, more than a million people were forced to leave their native lands and became refugees and displaced people.

Thus, their fundamental human rights, enshrined in international and domestic law, were massively violated.

The fact that to date no international legal sanctions have been imposed on Armenia for the crimes it has committed, has allowed this country to continue committing new war crimes against the civilians.

The Armenian armed forces subjected the Azerbaijani civilian settlements and social facilities to intensive shelling by using various types of large-caliber and prohibited weapons from 06:00 (GMT+4) on September 27, 2020.

On October 4 morning, on October 11 at about 02:00 (GMT+4) and on October 17 at around 1:00 (GMT+4), the Azerbaijani second biggest city Ganja, located far from the conflict zone, was shelled from the Armenian territory by prohibited ballistic missiles.

The Armenian armed forces also targeted the biggest reservoir and hydroelectric power station in the South Caucasus, located in Azerbaijan’s Mingachevir industrial city with over 100,000 inhabitants situated more than 100 kilometers far from the zone of hostilities by using ballistic missiles at about 23:00 (GMT+4) on October 4.

As a result of aggression by Armenia, 63 civilians, including children, women, people with disabilities and the elderly, were killed and 292 civilians were injured. Eight children and 18 women were killed, 32 children and 69 women were wounded. Numerous facilities of civil infrastructure were destroyed, big material, moral and physical damage was caused to the population.

“We call on international organizations, countries, ombudsman institutions and other national human rights institutions operating in foreign countries not to be silent, and demonstrate a fair position on the issue,” the statement says.

“We call on the world community to support stability, the peacekeeping process, Azerbaijan’s just position in the peaceful settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, to take decisive steps towards the speedy, unconditional and peaceful liberation of the territories occupied by the Armenian Armed Forces, and to take urgent measures determining international legal responsibility towards Armenia," the statement says.

