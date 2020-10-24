By Trend

The threats to French journalist who highlighted the Armenian barbarity in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan is another Armenian act of terror, Lebanese expert on foreign policy and international law, board member of the International Association of Human Rights Defenders Tareg Shadeb told Trend.

According to Shandeb, the statements of Armenian Twitter users against the objective opinion of a French journalist can and must be assessed as steps of Armenian terrorism in France.

"The French authorities must immediately suppress all the threats of the Armenian radicals," said the advocate.

He noted that any threat and radicalism in social networks means also a threat in real life.

"The growing Armenian radicalism in France is first of all a blow to the reputation of the country, which pretends to be the cradle of democracy," he said "In case of failure to suppress the Armenian radicalism in time, sooner or later it will become a real year-long headache for France, as well.

After the broadcast of the report on the battles in Nagorno-Karabakh in the news "Time 20:00", the Armenian community has insulted and threatened journalist Liseron Boudoul. Co-Chair of the Council of Armenian Organizations of France Murad Papazian called for massive protests against TF1.

Calls were made to boycott the channel and hold rallies in front of its office. There are even those who offer to kill the journalist. After massive threats, the channel removed the link to the report from the website. Despite this, protests against the channel are continuing. Things have reached the point that some are writing about the necessity to decapitate the channel’s management.

